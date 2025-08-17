Partick Famous Faces: 9 famous faces who once called Partick home

Partick in Glasgow’s West End is one of Glasgow's best loved neighbourhoods which is an area that has seen several changes over the years.
A special mention to Billy Connolly to who grew up in Partick and went to school in the area having spent his early years in Anderston.
1. Rachel Hamilton
Rachel Hamilton - known as Big Rachel - was a shipyard worker, navvy forewoman and farm labourer. In 1875, she was called up to help quash the Partick Riots. | Glasgow Museums
2. James Martin
Scottish actor James Martin was best known for playing the part of Eric in Glasgow favourite Still Game. He also starred in Peter McDougall's Just Another Saturday. Last year he was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community. | BBC
3. Helen Holm
Helen Holm was born in Partick and had a respectable career as a Scottish amateur golfer. Holm was Scottish champion five times and she won the British Ladies Amateur twice. | Getty Images
4. Bud Neill
Scottish cartoonist Bud Neill drew cartoon strips for a number of Glasgow-based newspapers between the 1940s and 1960s. The Lobey Dosser statue on Woodlands Road pays tribute to him. | Atlas Obscura