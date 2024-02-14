Register
Neighbourhood Guide: 15 of the best bars and restaurants in Partick

Here are some of Partick's best restaurants and bars

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:59 GMT

Partick is one of Glasgow's best loved neighbourhoods that is easily reachable from the city centre on the subway.

It's an area which has undergone many changes over the years that has a mix of old pubs which have stood the test of time as well as new exciting dining options.

So no matter whether you are heading out for a couple of pints with mates or wanting to find somewhere for a delicious meal, we have you covered with some of the best restaurants and bars in the area.

1. Partick Duck Club

Head to Partick Duck Club for all day brunch dishes and loaded duck fat fries. Inventive, often spectacular, comfort food served in a cosy dining room. 27 Hyndland St, Partick G11 5QF.

2. Bag O'Nails

Bag O'Nails ticks every box at the weekend, they have live music in the bar on a Saturday with their tasty Sunday roast being the perfect hangover cure the following day. 165 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6AA.

3. West Side Tavern

Order a pizza from West Side Tavern in Partick, with san marzano sugo, mozzarella, pepperoni, hot honey and chillies on top. 162 Dumbarton Rd, Partick G11 6XE.

4. Celino’s Partick

You'll be met with an exceptional deli counter as you enter Celino's who serve terrific food throughout the day. 235 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6AB.

