Dennistoun is one of Glasgow's most interesting neighbourhoods where many famous Glaswegian faces have been born and raised.

The neighbourhood was named one of the coolest places to live in the world by Time Out magazine back in 2020 with it having a lot going for it.

We have put together a list of some of the famous faces who were brought up in the area, with some also attending high school at Whitehill Secondary School such as actors and musicians.

Here are nine famous Glaswegians who started life in Dennistoun.

1 . Ford Kiernan Ford Kiernan is best known for playing Jack in Still Game with the actor, comedian and writer having attended Whitehill Secondary School during the 1970s. He was born in Shettleston and attended Alexandra Parade Primary School. | BBC

2 . Lulu Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended Onslow Drive School. Lulu moved to Garfield Street in Dennistoun at the age of 12 or 13. | Getty Images

3 . Dorothy Paul Scottish stage and screen actress Dorothy Paul was brought up in Dennistoun in Glasgow's East End and attended Whitehill Secondary School with her staying on the same street as the school on Whitehill Street. | STV

4 . Rikki Fulton Rikki Fulton's family originally hailed from 46 Appin Road in Dennistoun. At the age of 3, his family would move to Riddrie before he returned to Dennistoun to attend Whitehill Secondary School where he completed his education in 1939 before joining the Royal Navy. | BBC