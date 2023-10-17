The perfect day out in Glasgow’s West End in 8 spots according to Time Out magazine
Time Out magazine declared the West End of Glasgow one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world - here are their favourite spots
Glasgow has received a shout out from Time Out magazine today - as the West End was named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.
Previously Time Out has included both Shawlands, Dennistoun and Kelvinbrideg in their annual list of the coolest places to live - which saw the areas get some much deserved recognition from not only the Glaswegian community, but the wider readership of the international magazine.
Time Out had plenty of good things to say about Glasgow, citing how much it has changed from its post-industrial past and how it’s now one of ‘the most exciting places in the UK to be’. The only other Scottish area on the list was in Leith, Edinburgh.
In the feature, Time Out describes the best spots for the perfect day out in the West End - check them out below!