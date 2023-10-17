Time Out magazine declared the West End of Glasgow one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world - here are their favourite spots

Glasgow has received a shout out from Time Out magazine today - as the West End was named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Previously Time Out has included both Shawlands, Dennistoun and Kelvinbrideg in their annual list of the coolest places to live - which saw the areas get some much deserved recognition from not only the Glaswegian community, but the wider readership of the international magazine.

Time Out had plenty of good things to say about Glasgow, citing how much it has changed from its post-industrial past and how it’s now one of ‘the most exciting places in the UK to be’. The only other Scottish area on the list was in Leith, Edinburgh.

In the feature, Time Out describes the best spots for the perfect day out in the West End - check them out below!

1 . Starry Starry Night Time Out recommended Starry Starry Night for ‘a bit of vintage shopping’ - established in 1986, the shop offers clothing, accessories and textiles from a very wide range of eras. From the Victorian and Edwardian times all the way through to retro clothing right through to the 1980’s.

2 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery Kelvingrove also got a shout out from Time Out. The museum, opened in 1901, was built with money raised by the 1888 International Exhibition. One of the most famous pictures in its collection is Salvador Dali’s ‘Christ of St John of the Cross’.

3 . Loop & Scoop Loop & Scoop is a popular churro and ice cream spot on Great Western Road which was a must-visit for Time Out, who recommended enjoying your sweet snack in the relaxing surroundings of the Botanic Gardens.