9 of the best films and TV shows starring Drumchapel-born actor James McAvoy ranked

James McAvoy is one of Glasgow's best known actors that has starred in a number of high-profile films and TV shows over the years with the most recent being Speak No Evil.
He returned to his hometown last year to begin filming his directorial debut. The new production, California Schemin’, charts the true story of Silibil N' Brains, a Scottish rap duo who conned the international music industry by adopting American accents and pretending to be established Californian rap artists.
McAvoy was spotted out and about during his return to the city as he was pictured at the West Side Tavern, Max's Bar and Grill, Murphy's Pakora Bar and the Brazen Head.
It has also been confirmed that will appear at a live in conversation event for the Glasgow Film Festival, looking back on his roles in films such as His Dark Materials and The Last King of Scotland.
Here are some of his career highlights so far that we love!
1. Filth (2013)
"Scheming Bruce Robertson (James McAvoy), a bigoted and corrupt policeman, is in line for a promotion and will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Enlisted to solve a brutal murder and threatened by the aspirations of his colleagues, including Ray Lennox, Bruce sets about ensuring their ruin, right under the nose of unwitting Chief Inspector Toal. As he turns his colleagues against one another by stealing their wives and exposing their secrets, Bruce starts to lose himself in a web of deceit that he can no longer control." Photo: Unknown
2. The Last King of Scotland (2006)
"After graduating from the University of Edinburgh, Scottish physician Nicholas Garrigan (James McAvoy) flies to Uganda to work at a missionary clinic. Before long, Garrigan has a chance encounter with General Idi Amin, the country's new president. As one thing leads to another, Idi Amin invites Nicholas to become his personal doctor, aiming to modernise Uganda's health care system. Indeed, this is a once-in-a-lifetime offer he cannot refuse. Instead, as Garrigan plays with fire, he soon finds himself trapped in the moral abyss of Idi Amin's murderous megalomania." | Film4
3. Shameless (2004-2005)
James McAvoy starred as Fiona Gallagher's love interest Steve McBride in the Channel 4 series Shameless back in 2004/05.. | Channel 4
4. Atonement (2007)
"When thirteen-year-old Briony Tallis, an aspiring writer sees her older sister Cecilia and Robbie Turner (James McAvoy) at the fountain in front of the family estate, she misinterprets what is happening, thus setting into motion a series of misunderstandings and a childish pique that will have lasting repercussions for all of them." | IMDb
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.