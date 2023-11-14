Register
BREAKING

Actors of Glasgow: The 25 best all-time Glaswegian actors that represented Glasgow on-screen

These are 25 Glaswegian actors that represent Glasgow on-screen

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:45 GMT

Glasgow is an incredibly talented city - Glaswegians often represent the very best of their craft, whether that be comedy, hospitality, or in the case of today, acting.

Glasgow actors dominate the screen regardless of the production - at times their acting is so good you can't even tell they're Glaswegian - as is the case with many of the actors listed today.

We wanted the recognise the very best Glaswegian actors of all time - from the most famous of faces to the cult heroes who went under recognised in their careers as theatre and supporting actors.

James McAvoy is one of Glasgow's most famous sons - our favourite role he's starred in would be Dr. Nicholas Garrigan.

1. James McAvoy

James McAvoy is one of Glasgow's most famous sons - our favourite role he's starred in would be Dr. Nicholas Garrigan.

A still of Kelly Macdonald playing the Psychiatric nurse accompanying Audrey Amiss in Typist, Artist, Pirate, King

2. A still of Kelly Macdonald playing the Psychiatric nurse accompanying Audrey Amiss in Typist, Artist, Pirate, King

A still of Kelly Macdonald playing the Psychiatric nurse accompanying Audrey Amiss in Typist, Artist, Pirate, King

David Hayman was born in Glasgow and starred as Jimmy Boyle in 1979 film a sense of freedom.

3. David Hayman

David Hayman was born in Glasgow and starred as Jimmy Boyle in 1979 film a sense of freedom.

David McCallum, best known for his role as Ilya Kuryakin in the Sixties television spy drama The Man From U.N.C.L.E, has died at the age of 90 (photo: Harry Benson)

4. David McCallum

David McCallum, best known for his role as Ilya Kuryakin in the Sixties television spy drama The Man From U.N.C.L.E, has died at the age of 90 (photo: Harry Benson) Photo: Harry Benson

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHospitalityCareerscomedyTheatre