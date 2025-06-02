Best of Glasgow: 9 reasons why Shawlands is the place to be in Glasgow this summer

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:32 BST

Shawlands was recognised as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world a few years back and remains one of the best places to be in Glasgow this summer.

If you live in Shawlands, you are officially living in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world according to international travel publisher Time Out.

The Southside neighbourhood was ranked as the eleventh coolest place to live on the 2022 list which also included the likes of Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico and Cais do Sodere in Lisbon, Portugal.

When describing the area, Time Out said: “With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw. The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde.”

Whether you fancy heading for brunch at Cafe Strange Brew or a quiet pint - there is no shortage of things to do in the area so we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to check out.

Glasgow pizza favourites Paesano have opened on the corner of Pollokshaws Road and Minard Road in the Southside. You need to check the place out this summer!

1. Check out the new Paesano

If you fancy staying out late in Shawlands, head on into The Marlborough who have live music on every night.

2. Go for a dance at The Marlborough

Head into Queen's Park for a picnic from Shawlands whenever the sun is shining.

3. Picnic in Queen's Park

Have brunch at the Southside’s best cafe with dishes like Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream.

4. Brunch at Cafe Strange Brew

