The Southside of Glasgow is a truly unique part of the city - a place where people are proud to come from

Glasgow’s Southside, a vibrant and diverse community within the city, and like anywhere else in Glasgow it has its own unique identity that sets it apart from the rest.

From the picturesque parks and bustling streets, the Southside has a character that captures the hearts of its residents, old and new - but what does it truly mean to be a Southsider in Glasgow? Is it about the streets you walk, the place you stay, or the experiences you embrace?

In this article, we delve into the essence of being a true Southsider in Glasgow by presenting a list of 20 quintessential activities that define the spirit of the Southside.

Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a newcomer eager to immerse yourself in the local culture, these 20 experiences will put your Southside credentials to the test.

So join us as we take a look at 20 truly unique Southside activities, how many can you say you’ve done?

1 . Enjoyed a pint at Queens Park Cafe Right next to Queens Park, the pub is the perfect spot for any self-respecting Southsider to grab a pint - if you haven’t, you must surely be avoiding it.

2 . Had brunch at Cafe Strange Brew One of the newer additions to the Southside hospitality scene, it’s no less well-loved, and offers some incredibly unique breakfast and lunch offerings.

3 . Admired the view from the Queen’s Park flagpole The view from the flagpole in Queen’s Park never gets any less breath-taking - no matter how long you’ve lived in the Southside.

4 . Rented a student flat in Govanhill Whether you’re a student or not - many of these ‘student flats’ in Govanhill would be a Southsiders home. They may not be the best quality, but hey, you’re still in Southside - and if nothing else, it builds character. Photo: Google

