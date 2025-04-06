Anthony Bourdain's Glasgow: 7 spots where Bourdain ate and drank in the city

Anthony Bourdain was a much-loved and respected celebrity chef and travel documentarian that made a couple of visits to Glasgow.

He sadly passed away in June 2018 but his legacy still lives on with many people being inspired by him to travel the world, try new food and experience life.

Speaking about his love for Glasgow, Bourdain said: "Glasgow is one of my favourite cities on earth. I was going to say one of my favourite cities in Europe, but is Glasgow Europe? I don’t think so. It feels somehow older than that.

"To many outsiders, Glasgow is seen as a hard-scrabble, even fearsome place, a place that history has moved on from. But there is definitely a sense here that something different is around the corner. There’s a terrific music scene in Glasgow.

"The pubs are among the finest anywhere. They say Glaswegians have more fun at a funeral than people in Edinburgh have at a wedding."

Here are seven spots in Glasgow which he visited during his trips to the city.

1 . University Cafe Anthony Bourdain has stopped by the University Cafe on his two visits to Glasgow. Everything on the menu was tempting for Bourdain but he finally settled on ordering deep-fried haggis, fish and chips with cheese and curry sauce which he was pretty sure God would be against. He said, “That really is one of life’s great pleasures. Don’t let them tell you otherwise." | Social media

2 . Mother India He stopped off for a delicious curry at the famed Mother India restaurant at Westminster Terrace where he spoke to Detective John Carnochan about issues from the past and asked what Glasgow still had going for it. | CNN

3 . Old College Bar During the filming of his Parts Unknown series, Bourdain first headed to the Old College Bar on High Street which is now no longer there having been burned down and demolished in 2021. There he sampled some freshly poured Tennent’s lager which is brewed less than half a mile away from the pub. | CNN

4 . Sauchiehall Street While filming his Parts Unknown series, Bourdain took a walk along Sauchiehall Street and saw the city alive at night. | CNN