Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie shared a fantastic picture of his younger self pictured alongside then Jam frontman Paul Weller.

Gillespie has previously spoken about the influence which gigs in Glasgow had on him growing up with The Apollo being a regular venue he frequented, he once said: “The first gig I went to was Thin Lizzy live at the Glasgow Apollo in October 1976. I just wanted more. I wanted to see more bands that would give me that thrill and excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Up until then I had been going to football matches. I support Scotland, I support Celtic, and it was exciting going to a game, but going to a rock gig was another experience entirely. Just so glamorous and so exciting.” One memorable gig which he attended during his teenage years was The Jam at Strathclyde Students Union which he shared on social media saying: "Teenage B.G. meets Paul Weller after a storming gig by The Jam at the University of Strathclyde Glasgow 1979.

"The single Strange Town b/w The The Butterfly Collector had just been released and it was a big deal to see The Jam play in such a small hall as they normally played in the 4000 capacity Apollo Theatre whenever they visited Glasgow. Only problem was getting into the gig as only university students were allowed to buy tickets due to Glasgow licensing laws which meant that if you weren't at Uni you had to ask a student to 'sign' you in to the gig.

"Alan McGee, Andrew Innes and myself waited outside and asked and asked, we even asked Paul Weller himself but he was escorted into the venue by security.

"Thankfully a nice girl signed me in. I went the next night too. Got a Strange Town badge to prove it. Good times!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad