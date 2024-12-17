Beatson Cancer Charity raises over £70,000 from annual Santa Dash

Almost 4,000 participants took to the streets of Glasgow to support the charity over the weekend

Beatson Cancer Charity has announced that the Glasgow Santa Dash 2024 has raised an outstanding £70,000 to support its crucial work for people affected by cancer across the west of Scotland.

This year marked the first time Beatson Cancer Charity organised the iconic event, and it was a resounding success. Held on Sunday 8 December at Glasgow Green, the Santa Dash saw nearly 4,000 participants don festive costumes, spreading holiday cheer while raising funds for patients and families living with cancer.

Hosted by TV and radio personality Bryan Burnett, the day featured sponsorship from GAP Group Hire Solutions, CCL Design, and St. Enoch. Adding to the festive magic, Santa himself officially launched the Dash and posed for photos alongside Beatson Cancer Charity’s beloved mascot, Bella Beatson.

Funds raised will go directly towards the charity’s vital work, including providing wellbeing services and advancing research to support cancer patients and their families.

A highlight of the event was the hotly contested Best-Dressed Santa prize, which encouraged participants to showcase their creativity with an array of dazzling costumes—from traditional Santa suits to custom-designed festive outfits.

Maisie McCormick, Community Fundraising Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said:“We are so proud to have hosted the Glasgow Santa Dash for the first time. Seeing Glasgow Green transformed into a sea of Santas spreading festive joy was truly magical! The costumes were incredible, the energy was electric, and the spirit of giving was everywhere. Bella Beatson and Santa himself added to the magic, but it’s our amazing supporters who made it unforgettable. Thank you to everyone who took part and helped raise such an incredible amount for such an important cause!”

The charity is already looking forward to next year’s event and can’t wait to bring even more festive cheer to Glasgow in 2025.