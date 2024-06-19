Now that summertime is upon us here in Glasgow we’ve come to realise that there may just be one thing that our city is sorely lacking: sandy beaches.
For sure you can enjoy the sun in Kelvingrove Park or the Botanic Gardens, or any one of the many great green jewels of Glasgow - but no summer is complete without at least one trip to the beach.
Just a short jaunt to the west coast via train, bus or car can give you a litany of beaches to choose while there are many seaside and lochside towns and villages that are a short distance from Glasgow.
Here’s our list of the top 12 best beaches towns to visit near Glasgow for your next sunny day trip.
1. Kilbride Bay - 2h30m
The beach is remote enough to be quiet with room for everyone to enjoy.” I’ve been, and I’ve checked, and I can confirm that this half-mile of south-facing sand — with its tide line of sea shells, and Arran like a postcard nine miles across the Sound of Bute — is spot-on. And check out the Bothy at Kilbride Farm — a café a mile inland that was closed when I visited just after sunrise, but is highly spoken of in these parts. | Visit Scotland
2. Maidens Beach, Maidens - 1hr
Maidens Beach on the west coast down toward the borders is constantly winning awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful - and for good reason. The sands are immaculate, incredibly well kept, and idyllic, well worth the trip. | Wikimedia Commons
3. Ayr Beach, Ayr - 50m
Need to get to a beach in a hurry? (who doesn’t?) - you can get a train directly from Glasgow Central to Ayr in just under an hour then walk from the train station to the beach in about 5 minutes. | Visit Scotland
4. Prestwick Beach - 40m
Easily reached from the Ayrshire town of the same name, Prestwick Beach has magnificent views over the Isle of Arran and is known for its spectacular sunsets. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
