1 . Kilbride Bay - 2h30m

The beach is remote enough to be quiet with room for everyone to enjoy.” I’ve been, and I’ve checked, and I can confirm that this half-mile of south-facing sand — with its tide line of sea shells, and Arran like a postcard nine miles across the Sound of Bute — is spot-on. And check out the Bothy at Kilbride Farm — a café a mile inland that was closed when I visited just after sunrise, but is highly spoken of in these parts. | Visit Scotland