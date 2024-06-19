Best beaches near Glasgow: 12 of the best beaches you need to visit near the city this Summer

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 19th Jun 2024, 16:14 BST

If you’re looking to head to the beach this summer - these are the best beaches you can easily find near Glasgow via train, bus or car!

Now that summertime is upon us here in Glasgow we’ve come to realise that there may just be one thing that our city is sorely lacking: sandy beaches.

For sure you can enjoy the sun in Kelvingrove Park or the Botanic Gardens, or any one of the many great green jewels of Glasgow - but no summer is complete without at least one trip to the beach.

Just a short jaunt to the west coast via train, bus or car can give you a litany of beaches to choose while there are many seaside and lochside towns and villages that are a short distance from Glasgow.

Here’s our list of the top 12 best beaches towns to visit near Glasgow for your next sunny day trip.

1. Kilbride Bay - 2h30m

The beach is remote enough to be quiet with room for everyone to enjoy." I've been, and I've checked, and I can confirm that this half-mile of south-facing sand — with its tide line of sea shells, and Arran like a postcard nine miles across the Sound of Bute — is spot-on. And check out the Bothy at Kilbride Farm — a café a mile inland that was closed when I visited just after sunrise, but is highly spoken of in these parts.

Maidens Beach on the west coast down toward the borders is constantly winning awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful - and for good reason. The sands are immaculate, incredibly well kept, and idyllic, well worth the trip.

2. Maidens Beach, Maidens - 1hr

Maidens Beach on the west coast down toward the borders is constantly winning awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful - and for good reason. The sands are immaculate, incredibly well kept, and idyllic, well worth the trip.

Need to get to a beach in a hurry? (who doesn’t?) - you can get a train directly from Glasgow Central to Ayr in just under an hour then walk from the train station to the beach in about 5 minutes.

3. Ayr Beach, Ayr - 50m

Need to get to a beach in a hurry? (who doesn't?) - you can get a train directly from Glasgow Central to Ayr in just under an hour then walk from the train station to the beach in about 5 minutes.

Easily reached from the Ayrshire town of the same name, Prestwick Beach has magnificent views over the Isle of Arran and is known for its spectacular sunsets.

4. Prestwick Beach - 40m

Easily reached from the Ayrshire town of the same name, Prestwick Beach has magnificent views over the Isle of Arran and is known for its spectacular sunsets.

