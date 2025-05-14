With sunny weather ahead of us here in Glasgow we’ve come to realise that there may just be one thing that our city is sorely lacking: sandy beaches.

For sure you can enjoy the sun in Kelvingrove Park or the Botanic Gardens, or any one of the many great green jewels of Glasgow - but no summer is complete without at least one trip to the beach.

Just a short jaunt to the west coast via train, bus or car can give you a litany of beaches to choose while there are many seaside and lochside towns and villages that are a short distance from Glasgow.

Here’s our list of the top 8 best beaches towns to visit near Glasgow for your next sunny day trip in 2025.

1 . Ayr Beach Need to get to a beach in a hurry? (who doesn’t?) - you can get a train directly from Glasgow Central to Ayr in just under an hour then walk from the train station to the beach in about 5 minutes. Photo: John Devlin

2 . Girvan Beach You may have to wrap up warm on the beach at Girvan, but there are some days when the sand is so hot it hurts your feet and the view of Ailsa Craig is lovely. Photo: John Devlin

3 . Troon Beach Troon, old reliable. A regular summer destination for Glaswegians, you can get there in just 40 minutes by train. | Contributed Photo: Lisa Ferguson

4 . Millport Millport is a stunning town on the Isle of Cumbrae and has been a holiday destination for Glaswegians for generations - and for good reason. Check out the stunning beaches that circle the isle, you can even ride a bike around the entire isle in about half an hour. | Visit Scotland