Best of Glasgow: 8 things Glasgow is better at than anywhere else in the world

In our humble opinion, Glasgow is the greatest city in the world. So today we wanted to see just what makes Glasgow so great by exploring what Glasgow does better than anywhere in the world.

As Glaswegians we can be a bit miserable, and sure there’s plenty to moan about in Glasgow. The place can feel like a tip sometimes - there’s rubbish everywhere, the buses are never on time, and the weather is dreich at the best of times.

But for the next couple of minutes, lets focus on the positives? We asked ourselves, just what is it that Glasgow does best? What kind of things does Glasgow have that you can’t find anywhere else in the world? What makes us proud to be Glaswegian?

Here’s what we could come up with. Take a look below to see what Glasgow does better than any other city in the world.

1 . Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow has a number of historic gig venues spread throughout the city with thousands of concertgoers also flocking to the city each summer for TRNSMT festival. The most iconic venue of them all is the Barrowland Ballroom where the likes of David Bowie, Bob Dylan and U2 have performed. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . Comedy The average Glaswegian is funnier than even the best international comedians for our money - not to mention our comedians being the best in the world too. | BBC

3 . Simple Subways Take the wrong line in London and you can end up 40 miles in the opposite direction of where you where going. Take the wrong line on the Glasgow Subway and you can switch at the next station and only lose 5 minutes out of your day. It's just a circle folks. It may be one of the oldest in the world, but it's certainly not the most complex. | Glasgow Subway

4 . People Glasgow is the friendliest city in the world. People really do make Glasgow, we've got some great folks here - despite the miserable weather. | Supplied