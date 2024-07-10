Facebook Marketplace is a jungle here in Glasgow - you can find quite literally anything on the social media platform, from new flats to massive tins of Buckfast, there’s nothing to big or too small to buy and sell on the market.

Make no mistake I’m not knocking Facebook Marketplace, I spend obscene amounts of time scrolling through the offerings people have everyday. My entire flat is furnished in items from Facebook Marketplace, but it’s undeniable - there’s some strange stuff up there.

It can’t be denied that folks from Glasgow and the West of Scotland love a bargain. This is true for all Brits, you only need to look at the popularity of Dickinson’s Real Deals, Storage Hunters, and Bargain Hunt Whether it be at car boot sales, auctions, or otherwise - Facebook Marketplace is a natural digital progression of that.

I delved deep into the marketplace today, deeper than many would dare to go, to bring 20 of the choicest items to the forefront for your perusal. Take a look below, but be forewarned; you’ll laugh, you’ll cry; you might even fall in love. This is the risks we’re willing to take people.

1 . Big Buckfast A 31 inch tin of Buckfast - how big is 31 inches? About 2 and a half foot. "Perfect for man cave decoration." Buckfast not included. | Contributed

2 . Antique Mirror An antique mirror listed for sale in Glasgow by a floating pair of hands. It'd look lovely on a chest of drawers though it must be said. | Facebook Marketplace

3 . Framed Celtic painting A framed picture of some of the recent Celtic greats enjoying a pint. Would look great framed over the massive Buckfast tin in your man cave. | Contributed

4 . Rotor Ride We weren't kidding when we said you can buy just about anything off Facebook marketplace - pictured is an amusements ride available for a negotiable price. | Contributed