It hasn't been the best start to the year as the rain as been pouring down on Glasgow meaning you might be stuck for things to do.

If you fancy a browse in some shops or relaxing with a drink we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite places across the city to keep dry.

Whether you are heading into town to meet a friend or looking for something fun to do with the kids, these are some of the best activities to do around Glasgow to take shelter from the rain.

1 . Take it all in at the brilliant Burrell Collection The Burrell Collection is an award-winning museum located in the heart of Pollok Country Park. It has been described as “one of the greatest art collections” as it consists of over 9,000 objects that span over 6,000 years of history. | mksfca

2 . Catch a film at Everyman Cinema Sit back and relax at Everyman Cinema and enjoy a movie in their comfortable surroundings. | Everyman Cinema

3 . Do the tour at Wellpark Brewery Tennent's is Scotland's best selling lager and a visit to Glasgow's Wellpark Brewery gives visitors the chance to see how it's made, enjoy a few tastings, and take a trip down memory lane with old television adverts and beer memorabilia. Photo: Google Maps