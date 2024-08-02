Billy Connolly's Glasgow: 20 places in Glasgow with a connection to Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly is one of Glasgow’s best loved sons and remains one of the most recognisable Scottish figures of all time.

The Big Yin no longer lives in the city and now stays in Florida but whenever you take a walk around Glasgow, he is never far away from you.

His love and affection for Glasgow has never gone away stating in a BBC documentary: “Comedy like drama is about conflict and Glasgow is my city of conflict. The Views, the sounds, the smells of these streets are jammed with memories of being cold and warm. In love and heartbroken, crying with laughter and regret. I love Glasgow, but that love has always been matched with an urge to leave . To see over the horizon and that pull has made me a proud citizen of the world.

“Yet there’s always been a string in my heart that I’m glad pulls me back to where I’m from. To all the things that made me good and bad, Scotland - it’s a beautiful place.”

Explore these 20 locations which have a connection Billy Connolly.

1 . Anderston Billy Connolly was born at 69 Dover Street. He refers to his childhood home in his song ‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’. To celebrate his connection to the area, this steel mural was unveiled in 2011. | Contributed

2 . Kinfauns Drive Billy Connolly outside his old flat on Kinfauns Drive in Drumchapel where he moved to when he was 14. | BBC

3 . The Scotia The Scotia was a favourite of Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty and a place where they used to perform. Along with Tam Harvey, the trio formed The Humblebums in 1965. | The Scotsman

4 . St Peter’s Boys School Connolly attended primary school in Partick on Stewartville Street with him going to secondary school at St Gerard’s in Govan where he was the year above Lisbon Lion, Jim Craig. | Supplied