Billy Connolly: 12 of Billy Connolly's funniest and best ever jokes

Billy Connolly is undoubtedly one of Glasgow's most famous sons with the Anderston born comic having made generations of Glaswegians laugh for decades.

His performances on stage are legendary with many famous faces being inspired to give stand-up a bash after watching Connolly in action.

Although Connolly may have announced his retirement from comedy back in 2018, many of his best jokes have become woven into Glasgow and Scottish culture.

We've put together some of the Big Yin's best jokes, so sit back and enjoy.

1 . Billy Connolly on judging others "Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that, who cares? He's a mile away and you’ve got his shoes!"

2 . Billy Connolly on sex therapy "One sex therapist claims that the most effective way to arouse your man is to spend 10 minutes licking his ears. Personally, I think it's bollocks." Photo: Tristan Fewings/ Getty

3 . Billy Connolly on Parkinson's Disease "I've got Parkinson's Disease. I wish he'd f*cking kept it." Photo: Virgin Radio

4 . Billy Connolly on swearing "A lot of people say it's a lack of vocabulary that makes you swear. Rubbish. I know thousands of words but I still prefer f***."