Bookshops of Glasgow: 9 of the best independent bookshops in Glasgow you have to visit in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 20:09 BST

These are Glasgow’s best independent book shops that you have to visit this year

No matter what you are looking for, Glasgow’s bookshops will have you covered with a number of various titles in stock from contemporary to radical authors.

If you fancy checking out any of the city’s independent book retailers, we have you covered from the West End to the Southside.

Here’s a list of some of Glasgow’s best independent bookshops you have to visit right now.

Good Press are totally dedicated to independent and self published printed authors. 32 St. Andrews Street, Glasgow G1 5PD.

1. Good Press

The independent store has been serving the people of Glasgow since 1982 and have been in their current location for over 25 years. They stock a number of titles and have been giving radical voices a place on their shelves for many years. 143 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9JA.

2. Hyndland Bookshop

They have over 30 years of experience in the industry and stock an extensive collection of books. 483 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HL.

3. Caledonia Books

You are likely to find whatever you are looking for in this bookstore as they stock absolutely everything. 12 - 14 Otago Lane, Glasgow G12 8PB.

4. Voltaire and Rousseau

