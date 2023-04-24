Glasgow Science Centre set to host UK Queen: Heaven Premiere

Having already been shown in some countries around the world including Germany and Japan, the Planetarium at Glasgow Science Centre will host the UK Premiere of ‘Queen Heaven’.

Fans will be treated to some phenomenal visuals as well as hearing some iconic hits such as ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Radio Gaga’, ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are the Champions’.

It is set to be a special event for fans who will be treated to special archive footage that has had the approval from legendary guitarist Brian May. Before the film, attendees will also have the chance to get a tour of the cosmos in their state-of-the-art digital planetarium.

This year marks 100 years since the first projected planetarium with the Glasgow Science Centre having already hosted a special event at the weekend to mark 50 years of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album with many more events set to take place this year.

Science Operations Manager at Glasgow Science Centre, Steve Owens said “We are thrilled to present the UK Premiere of Queen Heaven in our planetarium, in honour of the band and its legacy. With 2023 being the start of the 100th anniversary celebrations of planetariums, it’s fitting that we put on something very special for planetarium fans and music lovers alike.”