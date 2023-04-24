Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
1 minute ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Glasgow Science Centre set to host UK Queen: Heaven Premiere

The film will be shown on Saturday 29 April 2023

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

Having already been shown in some countries around the world including Germany and Japan, the Planetarium at Glasgow Science Centre will host the UK Premiere of ‘Queen Heaven’.

Fans will be treated to some phenomenal visuals as well as hearing some iconic hits such as ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Radio Gaga’, ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are the Champions’.

It is set to be a special event for fans who will be treated to special archive footage that has had the approval from legendary guitarist Brian May. Before the film, attendees will also have the chance to get a tour of the cosmos in their state-of-the-art digital planetarium.

Most Popular

This year marks 100 years since the first projected planetarium with the Glasgow Science Centre having already hosted a special event at the weekend to mark 50 years of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album with many more events set to take place this year.

Science Operations Manager at Glasgow Science Centre, Steve Owens said “We are thrilled to present the UK Premiere of Queen Heaven in our planetarium, in honour of the band and its legacy. With 2023 being the start of the 100th anniversary celebrations of planetariums, it’s fitting that we put on something very special for planetarium fans and music lovers alike.”

Tickets are now on sale for the event which can be purchased here.

Related topics:Glasgow Science CentreQueenGlasgowMusic