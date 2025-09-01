Kevin Bridges has paid tribute to a Glasgow venue that played a significant part in his career.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to Instagram, Kevin Bridges shared a video of his final gig at The Stand, saying: “Farewell to the building that changed my life. Me and my Dad rocked up here February 10th 2004 and we done no bad.

“Eternal appreciation to all the audiences and staff throughout the years and here’s to the new venue The Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We reported back in April that the legendary venue was to move from its home of 25 years in Glasgow’s West End on Woodlands Road before beginning a new era on Great Western Road.

The Stand has operated from a listed building at 333 Woodlands Road in Glasgow’s West End since 2000, however with their lease coming to an end, the decision has been made to move to Websters Theatre on nearby Great Western Road.

Over the past 11 years the former Lansdowne Church on Great Western Road - with its familiar slender spire – has been operating as Websters Theatre. The building belongs to a charity, Fact Three, set up by the trustees of Four Acres Charitable Trust to secure its restoration and give it a sustainable future.

This followed the example of Cottiers in Hyndland which the Trust had been restoring for many years, and which is well known as a successful arts and wedding venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Websters was named after Alf Webster, whose stained glass is recognised as being among the finest in Scotland. Fact Three has been raising funds to restore his two main windows in the building and make them the centrepiece of a major new visitor attraction – a stained glass museum sited on the upper gallery.

The Trust explains: “The gallery will also provide a working area for the specialists involved in the stained glass restoration, providing an opportunity for visitors to the gallery to view them at work. Traditional skills of this kind are a dwindling resource, and part of the funding will be earmarked for training so as to expand the pool of skilled stained glass restorers. It is hoped that work on the gallery will start later this year.

“Since 2013 the ground floor below the gallery has had a largely seasonal use for drama productions, music and comedy shows. Most successful has been a regular pantomime which has run for over 10 years.”