Buchanan Galleries has been at the heart of city centre shopping for over 20 years with the shopping centre opening its doors at the end of March 1999.

Construction began at the top of Buchanan Street on the centre in February 1996 to create Scotland’s largest shopping scheme which included up to 80 shop units as well as parking spaces for 2,000 cars.

There are currently plans to demolish Buchanan Galleries, with works set to begin in 2024 with 2027 being given as the proposed completion date.

1 . Buchanan Galleries opening Around 100,000 people turned up when the shopping centre opened in 1999 as the centre set a new standard for shopping in the city. Photo: Stephen Mansfield

2 . John Lewis A view of John Lewis ahead of the shopping centre opening which has been the focal point of the centre for 24 years. Photo: Robert Perry

3 . Buchanan Galleries at Christmas The Buchanan Galleries is always a great place to head to during the festive season. Photo: Robert Perry