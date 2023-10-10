A total of five pop-up shops have opened in the Buchanan Galleries, offering niche gifts, products, and more from their new shopfronts

Buchanan Galleries welcomes five new pop-up stores in the lead up to the Christmas shopping period including guest-favourites and new offerings.

Glasgow-based retailers Crystal Craft and Och Vegan Cosmetics have set up shop within Buchanan Galleries with Hunky Dory, Heritage Accessories and Calendar Club returning to the shopping centre for another year, just in time for the busy festive period.

From winter-warming hats and scarves, independently made cosmetics and t-shirts, to personalised items and keepsakes, shoppers in Glasgow who are starting their Christmas shopping early have the choice of unique stores and kiosks alongside big name brands in Buchanan Galleries.

Heritage Accessories returns to the centre for the third year running, offering classically Scottish heritage hats, gloves, and scarves, perfect for beating a cold weather blast. This year, shoppers will also find accessories from luxury brands such as Calvin Klein, Pringle, Jeff Banks, Puma, Mackie of Scotland, and Harris Tweed, all of which would make great stocking fillers for family and friends this Christmas. Find the shop open on the first floor adjacent to Starbucks.

The Glasgow-born t-shirt label, Hunky Dory, has returned to Buchanan Galleries, located on the ground floor outside Swarovski, offering a unique selection of screen-printed rock and roll memorabilia-based t-shirts, jackets, and canvas bags, making for great gifts for any music fan.

Also close to Starbucks, Calendar Club has also returned for another year, with a range of 2024 calendars and diaries, as well as organisers, planners, stationery, and books. Here, shoppers will be able to find affordable and quality gifts for anyone who likes to plan ahead and stay organised.

For Christmas keepsakes with a personal twist, Crystal Craft kiosk has joined the line-up of new retailers, offering a wide range of expertly crafted and glistening crystal giftware, such as figurines and statuettes, some engraved with a touching personal message for your loved one. Visitors can find the pop-up outside Lovisa on the ground floor of Buchanan Galleries.

For the first time, Glasgow-based vegan cosmetics brand, Och Vegan Cosmetics will be opening a pop-up shop at Buchanan Galleries in November, outside Thomas Sabo. Known for its collection of herby, earthy, and floral scented handmade toiletries and cosmetics, visitors will be able to shop its exclusive range of handmade soaps, shampoo bars, body butters and balms. What’s more, in a bid to be kinder to the planet, for every purchase Och Vegan Cosmetics will donate a percentage to Tree Nation, a global charity that is dedicated to repopulating the world’s forests.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries said: “Finding the perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones just got a whole lot easier as we continue to offer guests a variety of choice, from big name brands to small business champions.

“Each of these exciting new retailers are welcome additions, giving shoppers even more choice in the run-up to the festive season. Whether you’re looking for something unique, a must-have winter staple or handmade cosmetics, we’ve got it all under one roof at Buchanan Galleries.”