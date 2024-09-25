Glasgow is a truly beautiful city, home to stunning architecture ranging from Gothic to Victorian and everywhere in between - although it must be said, there really is some strange, weird, and downright odd looking buildings in our city.

Walking around Glasgow, it’s evident what a historic city we are - boasting some of the finest architecture in the UK thanks to the likes of George Rennie Mackintosh and Alexander “Greek” Thomson. You can’t walk ten steps in the city centre without coming across a new historic and architecturally significant site - while other sites have you question why they were ever built in the first place.

While we have some incredibly intricate works of art like the Kelvingrove Museum and the City Chambers, we also have some real ‘unique’ buildings like Tay House.

So we put together this list of 12 of the most odd, puzzling, and ugly buildings in Glasgow, here it is:

1 . The Savoy Centre Possibly the most visible example of brutalism in Glasgow - The Savoy Centre in the city centre is well-loved, even if it is a little bit ugly. | Contributed

2 . The Spectrum The Spectrum office building is particularly unpleasant to look at on a sunny day (not that we get many of them) - as it reflects the sun into the eyes of pedestrians passing the building that looks like it’s been wrapped in tinfoil. | Google Maps

3 . The BT office The BT office that sits on Broomielaw has a very grey, early noughties retro vibe to it - which while very clean and inoffensive - isn’t the best representation of Glasgow for those arriving in the city. Thankfully BT have announced plans for a multi-million pound makeover for the building. | Google Maps

4 . BHS building The abandoned BHS building on Sauchiehall Street makes the struggling city centre street look even more dismal - it’s unfortunate that the fires lighting up the area over the last few years have missed this block of the street, | Google Maps