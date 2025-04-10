Buildings of Glasgow: 9 landmark Glasgow buildings with a hidden history

It wasn’t too long ago that Glasgow was a truly industrial city, and before that a merchant city - there's generations upon generation of different buildings, structures, and spaces that date back hundreds of years in the city, that we might not even realise have such a storied history.
Old factories, warehouses, former churches and post-industrial spaces - we're a enterprising bunch when it comes to re-using out old spaces, so much so that we can forget that these buildings we see everyday were formerly used for an all-together different purpose.
Here are nine historic Glasgow buildings with a hidden history.
1. West Boathouse
Speaking about the building, Glasgow Building Preservation Trust said: "The Category B Listed West Boathouse was built by the Glasgow Corporation in 1905 to designs by the city surveyor Alexander Beith MacDonald. The West Boathouse is said to be among the grandest of its kind in Britain, occupying the ideal location for rowing on the River Clyde, within Glasgow Green. The building is of a timber frame construction which in itself is a rare building type from that period. The building has been altered over the years and is in poor condition, but remains in active use by the rowing clubs." | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
2. Sugo
Every Glaswegian knows Sugo by now - nestled in The Lighthouse, the original headquarters of The Herald when it was constructed back in 1885. This historic building was the very first public commission by Charles Rennie Mackintosh - it's one of the only ways you can access the old building now, as The Lighthouse has been shut to the public since the pandemic. | Sugo
3. 190 Trongate
190 Trongate, directly opposite Marks & Spencer in Argyle Street, is one of Glasgow city centre’s landmark historic buildings. The Grade A listed building has a long history – it was built on the site of Shawfield Mansion which was erected in 1711 and was the scene of an infamous riot in 1725 over a new tax on Scottish malt - which raised the price of beer and bread. It is now home to coffee chain Cafe Nero | Google Maps
4. The Engine Works
The Engine Works along the Forth & Clyde Canal in Maryhill has a history dating back to 1837 and is an important part of Glasgow’s industrial heritage. It was built originally for Victorian industrialist and crude & shade oil producer William Walls. Clarkson and Becket brothers bought the Engine Works in 1873 producing steam engines for boats and ships around the world. Owned by just a handful of families over the years, the building remained in use until 2012, when it was vacated by Craig & Buchanan – unfortunately the property had been neglected for decades and had fallen into substantial disrepair. It is now used as an events space. | The Engine Works
