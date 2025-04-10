Buildings of Glasgow: 9 landmark Glasgow buildings with a hidden history

4 . The Engine Works

The Engine Works along the Forth & Clyde Canal in Maryhill has a history dating back to 1837 and is an important part of Glasgow’s industrial heritage. It was built originally for Victorian industrialist and crude & shade oil producer William Walls. Clarkson and Becket brothers bought the Engine Works in 1873 producing steam engines for boats and ships around the world. Owned by just a handful of families over the years, the building remained in use until 2012, when it was vacated by Craig & Buchanan – unfortunately the property had been neglected for decades and had fallen into substantial disrepair. It is now used as an events space. | The Engine Works