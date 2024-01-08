Popular Glasgow Merchant City bar announces closure
The Merchant Square bar Beer Cafe announced their closure online earlier today
Beer Cafe in Merchant Square have today (8 January) announced their permanent closure.
The bar was located in the Merchant City and was recognised for their wide selection of beers back in 2019 by the entertainment and hospitality awards.
It was opened back in 2022 with the idea of letting people have an environment where they could drink beer from all beer producing continents, and to allow them to indulge in their favourite holiday beer.
Taking to their social media, the bar said: "Beer Cafe has been closed down permanently and cleared out. "Wishing staff all the best."
This is the second of two closures announced in Glasgow over the weekend with Mexican restaurant Barburrito near Glasgow Central also closing their doors.