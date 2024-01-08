Popular Glasgow Merchant City bar announces closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beer Cafe in Merchant Square have today (8 January) announced their permanent closure.

The bar was located in the Merchant City and was recognised for their wide selection of beers back in 2019 by the entertainment and hospitality awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was opened back in 2022 with the idea of letting people have an environment where they could drink beer from all beer producing continents, and to allow them to indulge in their favourite holiday beer.

Taking to their social media, the bar said: "Beer Cafe has been closed down permanently and cleared out. "Wishing staff all the best."