Celebrities in Glasgow: James McAvoy spotted at business in Glasgow's Merchant City
James McAvoy has once again been spotted out and about in Glasgow with the Hollywood star making an appearance in the city centre.
He made an appearance at brand and creative agency Made Brave who have premises inside the Social Hub in Glasgow’s Merchant City which was opened earlier this year.
The business in Glasgow city centre took to social media to reveal their shock at their surprise visitor who is known for starring in the likes of Filth, X-Men and Split.
Taking to Instagram they said: "Nothing to see here. Just our new pal James McAvoy dropping by to check out the new digs."
It is not the only time this year that McAvoy has been pictured out and about in Glasgow as the Drumchapel-born star was also pictured at one of the city’s top restaurants.
He had dinner at Murphy's Pakora Bar on Argyle Street and posed with the staff at the restaurant before his meal.
