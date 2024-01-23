The Citizens Theatre can be found in the heart of the Gorbals that is getting set to welcome back audiences later in 2024 after a major redevelopment of the building.

Many famous faces have taken to the stage at the 'Citzs' over the years with the building first opening as a theatre back in 1878 then known as Her Majesty's Theatre. The likes of Pierce Brosnan, Robbie Coltrane and Gary Oldman have all taken to the stage in the Gorbals with many more young performers likely to make their name at the legendary venue in years to come.

Rocky Horror Picture Show actor Tim Curry encapsulated the spirit and appearance of the Citizens perfectly when he said: “…the theatre itself was a jewel inside. A dark crimson palace almost alone on a windy stretch of the Gorbals where the old tenements had been pulled down and forbidding towers raised. Her survival seemed a miracle.”

Take a look back at some of the famous faces which have contributed to the rich history of the Citizens who are never shy about citing their times at the Citizens.

1 . Pierce Brosnan The former 007 appeared at the Citizens Theatre along with Ciaran Hinds in "Painters Palace of pleasure" a three hour epic of Jacobean Tragedy.

2 . Celia Imrie Many will recall Celia Imrie as Mrs. Selma Quickly in Nanny McPhee and the parents of those people will know her from The Best Marigold Hotel but before she hit the heights of cinema, the star appeared at the Citizens in Glasgow. Photo: Emma McIntyre

3 . Gary Oldman Gary Oldman worked front of house at the Citizens Theatre back in the early 1980s and was also a regular actor to tread the Citz boards back in the day.