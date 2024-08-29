Developing Glasgow: Plans unveiled for 13-storey hotel development at SWG3 site in Yorkhill with rooftop terrace

Published 29th Aug 2024

The development would transform the Yorkhill area and features a rooftop terrace

New design images have been released showing the plans to develop a 13-storey hotel building for the SWG3 venue in Yorkhill.

The hotel would be built on the corner of Eastvale Place and Sandyford Street and would feature 142 beds, two restaurants, two bars, co-working spaces, a gym, a movement studio, and a rooftop terrace.

Glasgow City Council will have the final say on the proposals.

Planners state in their report: “The building would be a new landmark and has the potential to set a new standard for tall buildings in Glasgow."

"Overall, it is considered that the design of the building, internal offer and relationship with the public realm would be of outstanding quality.”

“The conversion of the former industrial buildings along Eastvale Place over recent years into an indigenous arts, entertainment and leisure complex has been a Glaswegian success story. The hotel is the next chapter in this development and will complement and support the existing uses on the SWG3 campus ensuring its ongoing success."

“As a bold visual statement of the aspirations of SWG3 it will be a landmark building that helps to connect The Clyde to West End and SWG3 to Finnieston. Along with the Connect Yorkhill [active travel] works due to be undertaken by the council, the new gateway building and its public square will bring life and vitality, enhancing movement and improving accessibility in the area.”

