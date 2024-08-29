New design images have been released showing the plans to develop a 13-storey hotel building for the SWG3 venue in Yorkhill.
The hotel would be built on the corner of Eastvale Place and Sandyford Street and would feature 142 beds, two restaurants, two bars, co-working spaces, a gym, a movement studio, and a rooftop terrace.
Glasgow City Council will have the final say on the proposals.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.