The countdown to the Easter holidays in Glasgow is on with schools across the city closing for two weeks at the end of March.
If you are stuck for something to do with the kids during the holidays, we have you covered with some of the best activities in Glasgow which is likely to keep the whole family happy.
Here are eleven of the best things to do in Glasgow for kids, families, and friends hoping to celebrate during the Easter break.
1. Head along to Big Feed Easter Holiday Weekend
Kicking off at 10am with Big Feed Bairns, they’ll have all your kids favourite cartoons, games and music, along with face painters, balloon twisters, kids adventure golf courses with Golf it, Easter egg hunts with Seven Lochs, Lullaby Lane nursery open day and ticketed events in the new events hall from Big Feed favourites Rainbow Twisters... and they're Alpacas are back.
2. Go searching for eggs at the Tenement House Easter egg trail
Make this an Easter to remember and share special moments with your loved ones by taking part in Tenement House's annual Easter Egg Trail.
3. Have breakfast with the Easter bunny
Hop along to Scotland's National Stadium for a fun-filled morning with the Easter Bunny on Friday 29 or Saturday 30 March.
4. Join the film workshop at Kelvin Hall
This April, Felix will run two bespoke workshops using green screen technology to enable participants to become part of some of the films form the Moving Image Archive. Families can choose a film of interest such as footage from a football cup final or of the last day of the Glasgow trams, write a story that features themselves and become part of history.
