Everything you need to know about the free Govan Footbridge Festival expected to welcome 5,000 people to Govan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The countdown to Saturday 7 September is well and truly on, with the streets of Govan set to be filled with music and celebration this weekend.
The cultural spectacle is expected to bring in around 5,000 visitors from both sides of the River Clyde as they explore the new bridge and enjoy the music on display. Organisers have lifted the lid on the timings for its two stages, which will welcome around a dozen outstanding performances across the course of the day.
From grassroots talent to some of Scotland’s most established talent, here’s where and when you can catch the artists playing:
The Govan Road Stage
● 11.30am - 12.45pm: Govan Road Ceilidh with the Charlie Kirkpatrick Ceilidh Band
● 1pm - 2pm: Ben Walker
● 2.30pm - 3.30pm: Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five
● 4pm - 5pm: Horse McDonald
● 5.30pm - 6.30pm: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers
● 7pm - 8pm: Shooglenifty
The Footbridge Plaza Stage
● 10am - 11am: Community and school choirs including The Gilded Lilies and Govan Allsorts Community Choir
● 11am - 1pm: Local singer songwriters including Hawaii FIVO
● 1pm - 3pm: Musicians in Exile, local rappers CCTV, SVG and AJ40
● 3.30pm - 4pm: 12 Guitars
As well as non-stop entertainment, the festival will showcase street music by Brass Aye and Govan Community Pipe Band, family activities, games and giveaways and there will be a range of stalls representing local charities and organisations for visitors to discover.
Notable local heritage assets including The Govan Stones, The Pearce Institute, Fairfield Heritage Museum and Elder Park will showcase all the area has to offer alongside the festival. Audiences can also visit food and drink vans which will be parked up for the day to keep the crowds fed and watered.
The footbridge, which has been two years in the making, will connect Govan’s Water Row directly to the Transport Museum, The Tall Ship Glenlee and Clydebuilt Festival, making Govan Subway the nearest transport hub to those attractions.
Thanks to the Glasgow City Region City Deal, the new foot and bike bridge was funded by the Scottish and UK Governments and is set to officially open on Friday 6 September.
Paul MacAlindin, organiser of the Govan Footbridge Festival, said: “Plans for Govan Footbridge Festival are coming together incredibly well and it feels fantastic to be able to share further details about what we’ve got planned across the day. Govan is ready to put its best foot forward and showcase the music, warmth, vibrancy and diversity of our neighbourhood with pride. This festival is a coming-together of people from across the city and beyond and a monumental moment for the people of Glasgow – come join us to mark the occasion this weekend.”
The multi-genre, un-ticketed festival, which will see Govan Road closed off for the day, comes from the team behind Govan Music Festival and Govan’s regeneration orchestra The Glasgow Barons. It is made possible by the support of Glasgow City Council, the University of Glasgow, and Govan, Elderpark, Linthouse, Trust and Wheatley Housing Associations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.