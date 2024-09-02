Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Govan Footbridge Festival – a free one-off festival celebrating the opening of the new Govan-Partick Bridge – has released further details about what audiences can expect on the day.

The countdown to Saturday 7 September is well and truly on, with the streets of Govan set to be filled with music and celebration this weekend.

The cultural spectacle is expected to bring in around 5,000 visitors from both sides of the River Clyde as they explore the new bridge and enjoy the music on display. Organisers have lifted the lid on the timings for its two stages, which will welcome around a dozen outstanding performances across the course of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From grassroots talent to some of Scotland’s most established talent, here’s where and when you can catch the artists playing:

Supplied

The Govan Road Stage

● 11.30am - 12.45pm: Govan Road Ceilidh with the Charlie Kirkpatrick Ceilidh Band

● 1pm - 2pm: Ben Walker

● 2.30pm - 3.30pm: Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five

● 4pm - 5pm: Horse McDonald

● 5.30pm - 6.30pm: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

● 7pm - 8pm: Shooglenifty

The Footbridge Plaza Stage

● 10am - 11am: Community and school choirs including The Gilded Lilies and Govan Allsorts Community Choir

● 11am - 1pm: Local singer songwriters including Hawaii FIVO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● 1pm - 3pm: Musicians in Exile, local rappers CCTV, SVG and AJ40

● 3.30pm - 4pm: 12 Guitars

As well as non-stop entertainment, the festival will showcase street music by Brass Aye and Govan Community Pipe Band, family activities, games and giveaways and there will be a range of stalls representing local charities and organisations for visitors to discover.

Notable local heritage assets including The Govan Stones, The Pearce Institute, Fairfield Heritage Museum and Elder Park will showcase all the area has to offer alongside the festival. Audiences can also visit food and drink vans which will be parked up for the day to keep the crowds fed and watered.

The footbridge, which has been two years in the making, will connect Govan’s Water Row directly to the Transport Museum, The Tall Ship Glenlee and Clydebuilt Festival, making Govan Subway the nearest transport hub to those attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the Glasgow City Region City Deal, the new foot and bike bridge was funded by the Scottish and UK Governments and is set to officially open on Friday 6 September.

Paul MacAlindin, organiser of the Govan Footbridge Festival, said: “Plans for Govan Footbridge Festival are coming together incredibly well and it feels fantastic to be able to share further details about what we’ve got planned across the day. Govan is ready to put its best foot forward and showcase the music, warmth, vibrancy and diversity of our neighbourhood with pride. This festival is a coming-together of people from across the city and beyond and a monumental moment for the people of Glasgow – come join us to mark the occasion this weekend.”

The multi-genre, un-ticketed festival, which will see Govan Road closed off for the day, comes from the team behind Govan Music Festival and Govan’s regeneration orchestra The Glasgow Barons. It is made possible by the support of Glasgow City Council, the University of Glasgow, and Govan, Elderpark, Linthouse, Trust and Wheatley Housing Associations.