Festivals near Glasgow: Strathaven to host special 25th anniversary festival
Strathaven Balloon Festival will once again be held in the award winning Strathaven Park this year with the event set to take place in August between 23-25 August.
This year marks 25 years since the inaugural festival was held back in 1999 with the event still being Scotland’s only hot air balloon festival. As well as the festival preparing their usual souvenir programme, they are also planning on producing a limited edition 100-page book featuring images, programme content, newspaper articles and memories from previous festivals. Balloons will arrive on Friday, and weather permitting there will be flights in the evening after 6pm with an action-packed weekend in store for those who are heading along.
Throughout Saturday and Sunday, from 12pm, there will be all sorts of entertainment in the park. During the Family Fun Day there will be live music, a fun fair, stalls galore, classic vehicles and much more. Weather permitting, the festival will also tether hot air balloons in the arena.
Admission to the event is absolutely free with programmes for the event available to purchase in local stores with their proceeds contributing to putting the festival on each year.
