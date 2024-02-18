Film of Alasdair Gray's Poor Things wins five BAFTA awards

Emma Stone was named Best Actress for her work on Poor Things - one of five wins for the dark fantasy satire, an adaptation of the novel by Glaswegian polymath Alasdair Gray. Poor Things also won for Production Design, Costume Design, Makeup & Hair and Special Visual Effects. The film had received 11 nominations.
Oppenheimer was the biggest winner on the night wiht seven BAFTAs: Best Film; Director for Christopher Nolan; Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy; Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.; Cinematography; Editing, and Original Score.
Poor Things has been well received by critics - and more importantly by the people that knew Alasdair Gray best - despite the erasure of Glasgow from the setting for the adaptation which is mostly set in a steampunk version of London.
Willem Defoe revealed that he listened back to tapes of Alasdair Gray, who died in 2019, to influence his Scottish accent for his role as Baxter - a character which in and of itself has influences from the multi-talented Riddrie artist - one only needs to look at the mish-mash facial structure of the character to realise how closely it resembles how faces are represented in Gray's artwork.