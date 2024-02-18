Film of Alasdair Gray's Poor Things wins five BAFTA awards

Emma Stone was named Best Actress for her work on Poor Things - one of five wins for the dark fantasy satire, an adaptation of the novel by Glaswegian polymath Alasdair Gray. Poor Things also won for Production Design, Costume Design, Makeup & Hair and Special Visual Effects. The film had received 11 nominations.

Oppenheimer was the biggest winner on the night wiht seven BAFTAs: Best Film; Director for Christopher Nolan; Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy; Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.; Cinematography; Editing, and Original Score.

Poor Things has been well received by critics - and more importantly by the people that knew Alasdair Gray best - despite the erasure of Glasgow from the setting for the adaptation which is mostly set in a steampunk version of London.

Willem Defoe revealed that he listened back to tapes of Alasdair Gray, who died in 2019, to influence his Scottish accent for his role as Baxter - a character which in and of itself has influences from the multi-talented Riddrie artist - one only needs to look at the mish-mash facial structure of the character to realise how closely it resembles how faces are represented in Gray's artwork.

The influence of the artist and novelist can still be seen around the city.

1 . Òran Mór Head along to Òran Mór at the top of Byres Road and look up at the stunning Celestial Ceiling mural by Alasdair Gray which is one of Scotland's largest pieces of public art.

2 . Ubiquitous Chip You can find the Alasdair Gray mural along the stairs at the back of The Chip's Courtyard Restaurant.

3 . Hillhead Subway Alasdair Gray created a 2m x 12m mural for SPT's Hillhead Subway station after being approached to do the work because of his strong links to the Hillhead area and Glasgow's West End.. Speaking about the mural, Gray said: "I have lived and worked in the district since 1969, and I knew I would enjoy depicting it, and those who use the subway, in a symbolic and humorous way."

4 . Garscube Links The Alasdair Gray Archive was proud to collaborate on the Garscube Links Commission to create a series of text works that offer hope, freedom and inspiration for others in Alasdair’s name. It was installed at the Garscube Links next to the Clay Pits in 2021