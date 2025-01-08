Filming in Glasgow: 11 movies and TV shows that were shot in Glasgow in 2024

Glasgow has been the setting for loads of great films and TV shows in the last few years - and 2024 has been no exception.

That’s why today we wanted to look back at all the biggest and best movies and TV shows that have been spotted filming around Glasgow in 2024.

From local ITV productions to massive Hollywood blockbusters arriving on our streets - we wanted to see just how many, and how big, all these productions are that came to Glasgow this year.

Glaswegians will remember that our fair city has been the backdrop for the likes of The Batman and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny most famously in recent years.

These are the 11 biggest films and TV shows that were spotted shooting in Glasgow this year.

1 . Park Circus - Outlander: Blood of my Blood Outlander spin off prequel Blood of my Blood was filmed on the steps at Park Circus earlier this year. | Contributed

2 . The Running Man - Glasgow City Centre The Running Man remake has been filming all over Glasgow City Centre this Winter. | Contributed

3 . California Schemin' - Glasgow's East End James McAvoy's directorial debut, California Schemin, has been spotted filming around the Barras and McChuills in Glasgow. | Contributed

4 . Fear Martin Compston has been spotted filming around Glasgow for his new TV series, Fear. | Contributed Photo: Submitted