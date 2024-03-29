There’s a great selection of movies set in the city or filmed in Glasgow to choose from while you spot local landmarks in scenes.

Suggestions include a film written by Peter McDougall that was originally released as a television play, but is now considered a film in its own right. One popular pick, Just a Boys’ Game, featured Glasgow actors but Greenock can claim that film as its own. The same applies to Ken Loach’s Sweet Sixteen.

Honourable mentions, not included in this list, include 2005 action thriller Unleashed which starred the likes of Jet Li and Morgan Freeman and filmed in Broomhill; Hobbs and Shaw and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which both featured a lot of Glasgow scenes. The cast for eighties film Gregory’s Girl included members of the Glasgow Youth Theatre but it was filmed in Cumbernauld.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite film featuring Glasgow hundreds replies with these brilliant suggestions.

1 . My Name is Joe My Name is Joe is a 1998 Ken Loach film which follows a recovering alcoholic who strikes up a romance with a health visitor, it was filmed in council estates around the city and featured many recovering alcoholics, drug addicts, and ex-convicts in its production and cast.

2 . Trainspotting Trainspotting features Ewan MacGregor and Robert Carlyle amongst others as we follow the life of Renton who is deeply immersed in the Edinburgh drug scene. Glasgow locations such as The Crosslands pub, Café D’Jaconelli and The Volcano nightclub feature in the film. Photo: Third Party

3 . Red Road Kate Dickie stars as Jackie who works as a CCTV operator. “Each day she watches over a small part of the world, protecting the people living their lives under her gaze. One day a man appears on her monitor, a man she thought she would never see again, a man she never wanted to see again. Now she has no choice, she is compelled to confront him.”

4 . Just Another Saturday “It’s the day of the Orange Parade in Glasgow, but for Jon, the thrill of leading the parade and swinging the mace soon turns to horror as he learns the truth behind the costumes and songs.”