Glaswegians would have been forgiven for having their heads turned in recent days after spotting one of the world’s most famous rockstars out and about in the city.

However, all is not as it seems. To celebrate the arrival of Foo Fighters later this month, First Bus hired a lookalike to join its ranks and leave travellers stunned in a nod to famous frontman, Dave Grohl.

“Dave” was spotted clocking in at the firm’s Caledonia Depot before taking the wheel of the X31 Hampden Express – the same service that will offer Foo Fighters’ fans an easy way to get to Hampden on Monday, 17 June.

He also took in the sights of the city along Buchanan Street and round George Square in his new First Bus driver get up.

First Bus will run special services frequently from 6pm onwards to collect gig-goers from O’Neill’s bar (40-48 Union Street) and conveniently drop passengers on Cathcart Road behind Hampden’s West Stand. A return service will also be in operation, taking passengers back into the city centre via the same route.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus Scotland, said: “Having the Foo Fighters in the city is a huge boost and we know people want to get to and from the gig safely and have a good time.