As part of his world tour, Craig Ferguson brings his latest stand-up show to London and Glasgow in June 2025.

Born in Springburn, Craig’s family moved to Cumbernauld where he went to school before returning to Glasgow to kickstart his entertainment career as a drummer for punk bands, actor, writer and stand-up comedian in the late 80s. After a successful turn at the Edinburgh Festival and shows at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre - he credits Sir Michael Boyd, the artistic director of The Tron as the person who persuaded him to take to the stage - he moved to the United States in 1994, going on to star in The Drew Carey Show, writing and appearing in movies before securing his role as the host of the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2005.

The show ran for eleven seasons featuring interviews with celebrities including Betty White, Jon Hamm, Steve Carrell, Rashida Jones and Mila Kunis. The pinnacle of his career came in 2018 when Craig starred as stuntman Callum in one of the final episodes of Still Game.

A multiple Grammy nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian with a diverse career that encompasses film, television and the stage, Ferguson is a New York Times bestselling author and has recorded numerous standup specials for Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central and Amazon. Before all that, he was a barman at the Ubiquitous Chip in the West End and drummer in The Dreamboys art school punk band alongside Peter Capaldi.

On his more recent return to stand-up touring, he said: “What the world needs now more than ever is an ageing, unhinged vagrant travelling from place to place ranting nonsense into a microphone.”

Ferguson said his stand-up work was “anecdotal, observational, autobiographical. He added: “I am going to keep doing it like that. There is such a sense of ‘worthiness’ about a lot of today’s comedy, y’know, you’ve got to be doing material about this or that. You should do a joke – any joke – if it is a good joke. Not hateful, not misogynistic. just funny.”

Further information and tickets are available here.

Craig Ferguson: Pants on Fire will be at Glasgow’s 02 Academy on Saturday 21 June.