Fran Healy moved to Glasgow as a youngster and was brought up in the city. After living in Hamiltonhill and the Wynford, Healy was a pupil at Holyrood secondary school in the Southside of the city where he made his first appearance on stage.
He joined Travis after becoming a student at the Glasgow School of Art where everyone in the band went apart from drummer Neil Primrose. The band would shoot to international success with their second album 'The Man Who' which was released in 1999, coupled with their appearance at Glastonbury Festival.
Glaswegians will be able to catch the band later this year as they support The Killers during their three nights at the OVO Hydro.
1. Hamiltonhill
Fran Healy explained that the song "All Of The Places" which featured on Travis' Everything At Once album was inspired by where he grew up in Hamiltonhill where all his family came from. Here he is pictured outside 237 Killearn Street.
2. Glenfinnan Road
Taking to social media in 2023, Fran Healy shared this image of him saying: "I found a picture from 1977 when I was 3, of me and friends, and located the exact place it was taken on google street view. All the buildings are still there, the wall is still there and 3 wee ghosts are still sitting there 46 years away, eating crisps and squinting in the sun."
3. Holyrood Secondary School
“Holyrood Secondary School, where I first got on stage and sung my first song, which was about the headmaster.”
4. King's Park Road
“140 King's Park Road, up on the third landing. I would go out and make demos, and use the reverb in the close. I would set my four-track up, with a microphone, put another microphone up on the next landing. I recorded More Than Us, As You Are and Good Feeling there. That’s where I lived with my mum, when we got our publishing deal."