Frankie Miller is one of Glasgow’s best loved songs with the singer-songwriter being born and raised in the East End of the city.
After beginning his career singing with the Glasgow band The Stoics, he moved would away to London at the beginning of the 1970s to pursue his career.
He still has a lot of affection for the Glasgow district, with Miller penning a tribute to Bridgeton on his 1975 album The Rock with the lyrics saying: “My Ma said "The boy child's got to roam". Lord knows when I'll wend my way back home.”
His old bandmates are set to perform in Glasgow at Saint Lukes at the end of April with there still be tickets available to purchase for the gig here.
Here are 7 spots which Frankie Miller would always return to whenever he was in Glasgow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.