Frankie Miller is one of Glasgow’s best loved songs with the singer-songwriter being born and raised in the East End of the city.

After beginning his career singing with the Glasgow band The Stoics, he moved would away to London at the beginning of the 1970s to pursue his career.

He still has a lot of affection for the Glasgow district, with Miller penning a tribute to Bridgeton on his 1975 album The Rock with the lyrics saying: “My Ma said "The boy child's got to roam". Lord knows when I'll wend my way back home.”

His old bandmates are set to perform in Glasgow at Saint Lukes at the end of April with there still be tickets available to purchase for the gig here.

Here are 7 spots which Frankie Miller would always return to whenever he was in Glasgow.

1 . Bridgeton Frankie Miller was born in Bridgeton in 1949 and was raised in the area. He has paid homage to his old local neighbourhood through song with there being a tribute of the lyrics being put up in Bridgeton.

2 . Barras Market Whenever Frankie Miller was back in Glasgow he made sure to go down to The Barras whenever he could becaused he used to like to get a portion of whelks.

3 . Billy Connolly shows Frankie wouldn't always go out to shows or events but he always made sure to go along and see Billy Connolly anytime he was in Glasgow as both of them had been friends from the early days.