Register
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Are you really from Glasgow’s East End if you haven’t done these 22 things?

The East End of Glasgow begins in the ancient heart of the city and is a place Glaswegians are proud to come from

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST

Glasgow’s East End may not be considered to be as ‘trendy’ as other parts of the city but there’s no shortage of great things going on that makes it truly unique.

With the bright flashing lights of the Barrowland Ballroom greeting you as you walk up the Gallowgate, you enter one of Glasgow’s most recognisable areas with the Barras Market being the beating heart of the city for over 100 years.

Whether you are having dinner on Duke Street or going for a stroll around Tollcross Park, we’ve put together a list of 22 quintessential activities that are synonymous with the East End of Glasgow.

These 22 activities will put your East End knowledge to the test, so join us as we look around the area from Glasgow Green to Sandyhills, and let us know how many you’ve done.

Redmond’s is a Dennistoun favourite where you can dance the night away with some cracking tunes.

1. Played a record in Redmond's

Redmond’s is a Dennistoun favourite where you can dance the night away with some cracking tunes.

Coia’s Cafe is an East End institution that has been serving the people of Dennistoun for 95 years.

2. Picked up fish and chips from Coia’s

Coia’s Cafe is an East End institution that has been serving the people of Dennistoun for 95 years.

Take a walk down memory lane at The Barrowland Park album pathway where you can reminisce about some of the legendary gigs which have taken place at the Barrowland Ballroom.

3. Walked along the album pathway

Take a walk down memory lane at The Barrowland Park album pathway where you can reminisce about some of the legendary gigs which have taken place at the Barrowland Ballroom.

Glickman’s is the oldest sweetie shop in Glasgow which stocks a selection of sweet treats that are sure to take you back to your childhood.

4. Bought sweets from Glickman's

Glickman’s is the oldest sweetie shop in Glasgow which stocks a selection of sweet treats that are sure to take you back to your childhood.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowEast EndPeopleFoodFood and Drink