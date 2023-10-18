Are you really from Glasgow’s East End if you haven’t done these 22 things?

The East End of Glasgow begins in the ancient heart of the city and is a place Glaswegians are proud to come from

Glasgow’s East End may not be considered to be as ‘trendy’ as other parts of the city but there’s no shortage of great things going on that makes it truly unique.

With the bright flashing lights of the Barrowland Ballroom greeting you as you walk up the Gallowgate, you enter one of Glasgow’s most recognisable areas with the Barras Market being the beating heart of the city for over 100 years.

Whether you are having dinner on Duke Street or going for a stroll around Tollcross Park, we’ve put together a list of 22 quintessential activities that are synonymous with the East End of Glasgow.

These 22 activities will put your East End knowledge to the test, so join us as we look around the area from Glasgow Green to Sandyhills, and let us know how many you’ve done.

1 . Played a record in Redmond's Redmond’s is a Dennistoun favourite where you can dance the night away with some cracking tunes.

2 . Picked up fish and chips from Coia’s Coia’s Cafe is an East End institution that has been serving the people of Dennistoun for 95 years.

3 . Walked along the album pathway Take a walk down memory lane at The Barrowland Park album pathway where you can reminisce about some of the legendary gigs which have taken place at the Barrowland Ballroom.