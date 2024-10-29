1 . Theatre Royal

The Theatre Royal is the oldest playhouse in Glasgow, and it only makes sense that it supposedly hosts the most theatrical ghosts in the city. Not too posh to avoid cliches, the Theatre Royal is haunted by a ‘failed actress’ ghost - whose story actors continue to regale audiences in the playhouse with to this day. Claims of faint moaning and banging doors in the upper circle are attributed to ‘Nora’, a cleaning lady who was laughed off the stage after finally making her way to the spotlight. The story goes that Nora would then die to suicide - and haunt the halls of the Theatre Royal - knocking doors and creaking the floorboards of the same theatre that rejected her. | Contributed