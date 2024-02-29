The Garage recently celebrated their 30th anniversary with the venue having hosted many legendary bands and artists over the decades.
Donald MacLeod opened the venue on Sauchiehall Street in 1994 with it having previously been known as The Mayfair with the nightclub being the largest in Scotland.
It is a venue where a number of acts have begun their musical journey with the likes of Prince also appearing live at the popular Glasgow venue.
Take a look back at some of the big acts who made an appearance at The Garage.
1. Prince
One of the most memorable gigs at The Garage occurred on 15 March 1995 when Prince headed to Sauchiehall Street after playing at the SECC on his 'The Ultimate Live Experience' tour. He played ten songs on the night which included "Race", "Funky Design" and "The Ride".
2. Pulp
Pulp appeared at The Garage on 24 April 1994 on their His 'N' Hers tour a couple of months before appearing on the NME stage at Glastonbury. Their setlist on the night included "Babies" and "Do You Remember the First Time?".
3. Radiohead
Having already appeared at King Tut's and the Barrowland Ballroom, Radiohead made two appearances at The Garage. Their first performance at the venue was in September 1994, before returning in March 1995 on their The Bends tour, three days after the release of the album.
4. Coldplay
Coldplay only made one appearance at The Garage on 2 June 2000 on their Parachutes Promo Shows tour. They played seven shows on the night with the setlist including "Spies", "Yellow" and "Trouble".