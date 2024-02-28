Gigs of Glasgow: 15 bands and musicians speaking about their love and connection for Glasgow

Glasgow has left its mark on several legendary musicians over the years with some of the biggest acts in the business raving about the city after playing to one of the finest crowds in the world.

It’s not just those who hail from the city who speak about Glasgow fondly as plenty of top acts and superstars have had nothing but nice things to say about Glasgow whenever they have performed at notable venues such as The Apollo or Barrowland Ballroom.

From The Beatles to Swedish pop royalty, here are 15 musicians and bands speaking about their love and memories of performing in Glasgow.

1 . The Beatles Remembering The Beatles first appearance in Glasgow, Paul McCartney said: "The thing with Glasgow was that we were told to watch out. That was the word. People were scared to play Glasgow, so we thought, ‘Nah, it’ll be all right.’ “But we were still a little bit apprehensive and watching out.

2 . U2 U2 made their first appearance in Glasgow at Strathclyde University with frontman Bono saying: "If we come to Glasgow and play a crap gig that's the end of U2."

3 . Johnny Marr The former Smiths guitarist is fond of Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom saying: “Mad hot, insane volume, and that was before we played a note.”

4 . Dolly Parton “’I remember everything about that. I remember the fans and I remember that wonderful city. We all loved getting out and sightseeing. You take it all for granted, but it was amazing.”