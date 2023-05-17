Some of the biggest names in music have performed at the venue over the years

The Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow’s East End was recently recognised by Time Out as the UK’s best music venue, according to bands and artists.

They beat off competition from the likes of London’s Palladium and the O2 Academy Brixton to be given the award with artists such as New Order guitarist Phil Cunningham and Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite giving the venue the nod.

It’s a unique special venue in the city that has so much heritage around it which people absolutely adore.

Having such a status in music, Barrowlands include some amazing performers into their Hall of Fame with some of the most notable being listed below.

1 . David Bowie David Bowie performed at Glasgow’s Barrowlands in November 1997 and was said to of had a great affinity with the place. Photo: Paul Windsor

2 . Simple Minds Simple Minds gave the Barrowlands a new lease of life after they recorded the video to their single Waterfront at the venue in 1983. Photo: Dean Chalkley

3 . Paul Weller The Modfather has played a number of iconic gigs at the venue over the years as both a solo artist and part of The Style Council. Photo: Paul Windsor

4 . Texas One of the band’s most memorable performances at The Barrowland Ballroom came in recent years as they performed along with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah