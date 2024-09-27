GlasGLOW 2024: Seven extra nights of GlasGLOW added due to phenomenal demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 40,000 tickets have already been snapped up for this year’s GlasGLOW: Trick or Treat and organisers have just revealed that 7 extra nights will be added from the 4th November – 10th November due to huge demand for this year’s Halloween theme.

Tickets for the new dates go on-sale at 7.30am on Tues 1st October exclusively on glasglow.com so set a reminder on your alarms and grab your tickets before they’re gone again.

The countdown is officially on with GlasGLOW kicking off on Friday 25th October running through til Sun 10th Nov in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens.

Ten Halloween inspired realms are waiting to be discovered including BoneYard, CarnEvi, Campsite, Up and the return of everyone’s favourite spot - Marshmallowland. There’s even one (skippable) scary section, Clowntown, set to scare guests this year! The other 9 realms are suitable for all ages, making GlasGLOW a great family night out.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison said: “Spooky season is here and we’re excited to release 7 extra nights of GlasGLOW – the response to this year’s Trick or Treat theme has been massive with weekends selling out quicker than ever so if you missed out in the first release, get in fast and get your tickets while you can.”

Plus the GlasGLOW Street Food Village is back with Loop & Scoop, Dirty Bird, Fries Guys, Mangiamo, Brigston & Co and the magical GLOW Bar – the ultimate spot for enjoying cosy Autumn vibes.

Ticket info:

Under 3s: Free

Child: from £9

Adult: from £24

Mallow & Fast pass child: from £16

Mallow & Fast pass adult: from £32

GlasGLOW is created and produced by Glasgow-based company itison together with a world class team of sound, light and set designers to bring light to the darker months and create magical experiences in the heart of the West End.

The show brings together amazing immersive sound and light displays, beautiful photo opportunities, a gourmet street food village, loads of unforgettable interactive moments and Marshmallowland, a cosy fairlylit nook dedicated to all things mallow, to create an incredible outdoor adventure inherently routed in Glasgow culture.

Fast Pass & Mallow tickets are back again this year, giving those with tickets access to a dedicated entrance plus a campfire classic marshmallow skewer and queue hops straight into the show’s legendary Marshmallowland.

Organisers are aiming to make GlasGLOW as accessible and inclusive as possible with three relaxed ASN sessions as well as welcoming the team from Pamis with their Changing Place toilets from the 31st of October to 2nd of November. Sensory guides, a quiet space and GLOW passes will also be available to help anyone with sensory sensitivities.

The itison Pumpkin Fund will also return helping good causes around the Botanics. Since launching in 2019, it has raised £80,000 for local charities and donated over 7,000 tickets and thousands of pumpkins to local community groups, hospitals and charities to help as many people as possible enjoy GlasGLOW.

Now coming into its seventh year, GlasGLOW is the biggest Halloween event in the UK creating 150 event sector jobs and a multi-million pound impact on the local economy.