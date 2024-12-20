Glasgow 850: Share your local story as we celebrate the city in 2025

Next year will mark the 850th year of Glasgow and there will be a programme of events, starting with the St Mungo festival and Celtic Connections concerts

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead. Next year will mark the 850th year of Glasgow and there will be a programme of events, starting with the St Mungo festival and Celtic Connections concerts. This is an opportunity to take a closer look at what matters to people in the city, what we hold dear, the people that make this an interesting place to live.

Working with Glasgow City Council and the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, we will be writing about next year’s celebrations and the best people and places in the city. We want to hear from anyone who has a connection to Glasgow and give a platform to stories about local communities, businesses and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Glasgow 850 year of events, we are inviting readers to submit their own local story. You can capture what makes Glasgow special to you in your own words or via video - by add your stories to our Glasgow 850 hub here.

Glasgow 850

Glasgow 850 Stories

Glasgow 850 is an invitation to share your own local story that connects to the past, present and future of the city. GlasgowWorld is inviting contributions on any aspect of Glasgow, from personal memories to big ideas for the future.

If you have photographs or a story to tell about Glasgow over the last fifty years, the city today or what we can build for the future, now is your opportunity to share that with your fellow Glaswegians. We want to hear the local story behind Glasgow businesses and stories about what makes the area you live an important part of the city. If you live elsewhere but have a special connection to Glasgow, share what the city means to you. This is also an opportunity for Glasgow artists, authors and musicians to make new connections across the city and beyond.

Throughout 2025 we will be focusing on communities across the city and celebrating individual achievements. There will be profiles on local heroes; the history of music, film and culture in the city; the story behind local food and drink, alongside comprehensive discussions on Glasgow's sense of identity and place in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Glasgow 850, we are inviting our neighbours, or anyone who feels a sense of connection to Glasgow, to add their story directly to our community section by adding images and content at glasgow850.glasgowworld.com.

This will then be highlighted in our coverage at the Glasgow 850 section of our website and on our homepage. The team are looking forward to working with local businesses, organisations and the citizens of Glasgow to tell local stories on a grand scale.

If you want to share where you are coming from, or where you are going, write your own part of the Glasgow 850 celebration in this community project to celebrate local voices.

Over the course of 2025, we will be turning GlasgowWorld into a love letter to our city as we bring you a snapshot of the best food and drink, things to do, stories from your neighbourhood, family favourite attractions and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Smillie will be taking a look at Glasgow’s past and how that fits in with its present and future. Declan McConville will look at Glasgow’s music scene and explore stories from local neighbourhoods while Callum McCormack will introduce you to top Glasgow attractions and hospitality venues that contribute to our local sense of identity. Kaitlin Wraight will bring you video interviews and profiles that show the story behind local businesses.

You will be able to find recommendations, features and interesting aspects of the Best of Glasgow as we add stories here daily. There are already lots of articles to stir memories of Glasgow in the past that may remind you why you first fell in love with the city if you explore our archive here.