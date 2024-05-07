Glasgow Airport: 8 of the cheapest new routes from Glasgow Airport for the summer

As the summer months quickly approach, you may be looking to book a holiday in the sun if you haven’t already got one sorted.

Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world in 2023, with there now being even more locations to fly to from the airport.

Explore these eight destinations which include towns and cities in Spain, Portugal and Germany.

1 . Donegal, Ireland Head over the Irish Sea to Donegal in the northwest or Ireland where you will be met with stunning views and warm hospitality with Loganair providing direct flights for £178 return during July.

2 . Budapest, Hungary Wizz Air have switched there flights direct from Edinburgh over to Glasgow meaning that you can head off to the Hungarian capital this summer for as little as £180 return flights for a week. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Porto, Portugal. Direct flights from Glasgow Airport to Porto began in April 2024 with passengers able to head off to the Portuguese city for around a £182 return with easyJet in July.