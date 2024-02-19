Glasgow Airport: Major airline announces new winter routes from Glasgow to European cities
A major airline has announced that they are launching new winter flights to two European destinations later this year.
Jet2 are to put on flights from Glasgow Airport to Berlin and Vienna which are now available to book for later on in the year.
Both capital cities are the perfect place to fly to during the winter months with their first class Christmas markets where you can sample local cuisines and also get your shopping done at the selection of stalls.
These aren't the first new flights to be announced from Glasgow Airport for 2024 with flights leaving Glasgow for Porto, Girona, Lisbon and Bucharest amongst others.
If you are dropping someone off or picking somebody up, passengers should note that there has been a price increase announced in recent days at Glasgow Airport.