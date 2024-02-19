Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major airline has announced that they are launching new winter flights to two European destinations later this year.

Jet2 are to put on flights from Glasgow Airport to Berlin and Vienna which are now available to book for later on in the year.

Both capital cities are the perfect place to fly to during the winter months with their first class Christmas markets where you can sample local cuisines and also get your shopping done at the selection of stalls.

These aren't the first new flights to be announced from Glasgow Airport for 2024 with flights leaving Glasgow for Porto, Girona, Lisbon and Bucharest amongst others.