Glasgow is a weird and wonderful place with so much going on - sometimes living in the city you can get a real fear of missing out (or FOMO as socials have taken to calling it) - that’s why we put together this list of 20 things you need to do in Glasgow before the end of 2025.
Here's our Glasgow bucket list, featuring 8 of the best things to do in the city before the end of 2025.
1. Try out a new restaurant
There's loads of new openings in Glasgow. The hospitality scene is well and truly buzzing. While it may be tempting to stick to an old reliable favourite, why not be a bit more adventurous and try something new. | Sebb's
2. Travel back in time at The Tenement House
See how Glaswegians lived over 100 years ago in Tenement House - an immaculately preserved Glaswegian tenement in Garnethill. | Tenement House
3. Get up the top of that Glasgow Tower
The top of the Glasgow tower may be the most illusive place in all of Glasgow. It is the tallest tower in the world which can rotate fully through 360 degrees from its base to the top. It was opened to the public in the spring of 2001 - and seemingly no one has been up since. If you manage to get up there in 2025, please let us know. | Contributed
4. Set sail on the Waverly
The Waverly is finally back on the Clyde - take part in the long-honoured tradition and get steaming on this old steamer before the season comes to an end. | Contributed
