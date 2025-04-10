Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Glasgow City Region is a key driver of economic growth for both Scotland and the UK, providing 34% of Scotland's jobs and hosting almost 30% of the nation's businesses. The Glasgow City Region has a population of 1.85 million people, with Glasgow being Scotland's largest city, at the centre of a collection of towns with an intertwined business network

Glasgow and the surrounding area is home to firmly established and newly launched independent businesses that are the cornerstones of the local economy. This guide to independent businesses in and around Glasgow will be regularly updated as a directory of reliable names within the community.

Rainbow blinds is a family run business, established in 1984. They are now into the third generation of dedicated family members involved with the company which has had various locations throughout Glasgow over the years with their main shop and production space located in Rutherglen. The business has flourished with a great reputation and a real connection to the companies that they supplied. As an independent company they can source the best manufacturers available for each blind type they supply to the customer. They offer high quality products at an accessible price.

64 Hamilton Rd, Rutherglen, Glasgow G73 3DQ

Callidus Scotland is a leading civil engineering organisation based in the West End of Glasgow specialising in engineering and fresh water infrastructure works. They are a family-run business that values teamwork and the skills and experience of every team member: “We value our clients, which drives our desire to provide highly skilled engineering and produce consistent high quality products in all sectors we work in. Each infrastructure project is designed and built using the most advanced tech to create a high quality finish for every project.

“Our team of experts are highly trained in a range of infrastructure projects and will guide you to the solution right for you.​ Every project has bespoke pricing, designed to fit specific needs. We offer competitive pricing and unbeatable value. Get in touch for support on your next project.”

27 Woodside Pl, Glasgow G3 7QL

They provide a wide range of electrical services, including residential, commercial, and industrial installations, repairs, maintenance, panel upgrades, wiring, lighting installation, electrical inspections, and emergency repairs. Whether it’s a new construction project or a simple home wiring repair, they’ve got you covered. They offer 24/7 emergency electrical services throughout Scotland: “electrical problems can arise unexpectedly, and our team is always on standby to handle urgent issues like power outages, electrical shorts, or other dangerous situations.“

158 Park Street, Motherwell ML1 1PF

Local experts in carpet, curtain and upholstery cleaning. McMillan's cleaning and restoration are a local family run business specialising in carpet cleaning, curtain cleaning, upholstery cleaning, rug cleaning and leather furniture cleaning across Glasgow and surrounding areas. With so many happy clients, amazing results and such a great value for money service they like to think of themselves as the best cleaners in Glasgow. Contact the team today for a free no obligation quote. A local family business since 1994, McMillan’s cover areas including Bearsden, Clarkston, Giffnock, Hyndland, Milngavie and Pollokshaws.

William Wilson

Established in 1900, William Wilson are one of Scotland’s leading suppliers of plumbing, heating and bathroom supplies, with a showroom in Glasgow. They have 22 branches, located across Scotland, each stocking plumbing, heating, bathroom and renewable products for trade customers. They consistently provide a top class service to their customers as well and ensure they have the right products in the right place at the right time.

In addition, William Wilson have a network of 18 bathroom showrooms throughout Scotland, each with eye catching displays to inspire all tastes and budgets. Every showroom provides customers with a one stop shop for all their new bathroom requirements along with sound, professional advice on how to create their dream bathroom. Each William Wilson showroom can provide a free computer aided bathroom design service.

If you would prefer to purchase bathroom products from the comfort of your own home, you can purchase on-line from their website and delivery to mainland Scotland is free.

William Wilson are committed to supporting the governments drive to not only protect the environment, but also to conserve the earths dwindling supplies of fossil fuels - coal, gas and oil. For many years William Wilson have promoted, designed and supplied new technology in the heating industry. Products such as Solar Panels and Airsource Heatpumps are now commonly held within their stock profile. William Wilson are MCS accredited for the design of renewable energy heating systems.

With a turnover of over £80 million a year and currently employing more than 200 colleagues, William Wilson are among the leading businesses in their sector. Visit your local team at Kinning Park.

Unit 6 Houston Pl, Kinning Park, Glasgow G5 8SG

Caber Installations is a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom store with nearly 28 years of experience in the Cumbernauld area. They pride themselves on getting 80% of our trade from word of mouth customer recommendations, and have built up a strong reputation in the area for manufacturing top quality bespoke products and for delivering a design and installation service which is simply unbeatable.

Caber Installations offers customers in the Cumbernauld area a totally professional service that aims to make every stage of the process easy, from bespoke design to project completion. Their measuring up and estimation service is free with no obligation to buy. They also provide a premium after sales service which is unequalled anywhere in the local area.

Caber offer a huge selection of products that offer something for every taste and budget. They manufacture their own range of kitchens and bedrooms, with every unit custom built for you. Caber encourage you to visit our stylish, modern showroom, which is open 7 days a week for your convenience.

30 Tollpark Road, Wardpark Industrial Estste, Cumbernauld G68 0LW

The Lemond Gallery was established in 2000 by Ken and Susan Lemond, and it is now the specialist in contemporary Scottish fine art. Their gallery represents the leading Scottish contemporary artists - from the classical to the innovators across the key genres of landscape, still life, figurative and modern.

They say: “We want to help you in your art journey and pride ourselves on our exceptional knowledge of the Scottish contemporary art market and can offer you expert advice if you are looking to build a balanced art collection. Our focus is on developing an understanding of the art rather than on selling. We also undertake innovative development programmes for young or developing Scottish artists.”

In addition to two of the largest group shows in Scotland (600 paintings) in June and November of each year, the gallery has also assembled an incredible line up of curated Two-Person and Solo Shows by the key drivers in the Scottish contemporary art marketplace.

4 Thorn Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 4PP

Their high quality, respected and accessible people with their values of accountability, teamwork and proud recognition of their heritage, ensure that “Client Service” is the most important part of the firm’s business. Whether working with private individuals or businesses our firm culture ensures everyone, from partner to support staff, follows the same goal of achieving the best for clients.

As a full-service law firm with an impressive client base throughout Scotland and the UK, they offer joined up and pragmatic advice, whatever your industry. Their sector knowledge is wide-ranging with outstanding individuals in the firm recognised as specialists in their field. Close working relationships with various industry bodies, consultants and other professionals ensure we deliver relevant, up-to-date and accurate counsel.